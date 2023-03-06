EU watchdog seeks clarity about Qatar travel freebies

“Whilst such missions may further the interest of the EU, it is of the utmost importance that these arrangements are scrutinized in order to manage the risks of conflicts of interest, whether real, potential or perceived,” she added.

A commission official said last Thursday that Hololei’s travel expenses respected the rules governing conflicts of interest which were in place at the time. But the official said that a review of the code was launched late last year to address any shortfalls.

The ombudsman’s inquiry comes four months after four people were charged with corruption, money laundering and membership in a criminal organization for allegedly accepting bribes from Qatari and Moroccan officials to influence proceedings at the European Parliament.

Both countries deny being involved but the EU parliament has suspended work on all Qatar-related files, including on an agreement to ease visa restrictions for some Qatari nationals, until an investigation is completed.