EU weighs new dawn for trans-Atlantic ties under Biden

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, who is chairing the meeting, said the aim is to establish “a new, refreshed start of our engagement with the U.S.” The bloc’s leaders will also discuss trans-Atlantic ties this week at a two-day summit starting on Thursday.

Slovak Foreign Minister Ivan Korcok said that both sides “are lagging behind” on all the opportunities that good trans-Atlantic relations offer. He said the EU wants to establish a regular “strategic dialogue” with Washington.

“We have to talk regularly, openly, about issues that are dividing us,” Korcok said.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius said the Biden team, which is set to take office on Jan. 20, appears to be coming in with a “different attitude, different willingness, readiness to coordinate, to act together.”

“On both sides of the ocean, we have to act with responsibility and with understanding. There is no replacement for trans-Atlantic relations,” Linkevicius said.

___

Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, center, arrives for a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday Dec. 7, 2020. European Union foreign ministers were meeting to discuss making a fresh start to relations with the United States under President-elect Joe Biden, the fallout from weekend elections in Venezuela and tense ties with Turkey. (John Thys, Pool via AP) Credit: John Thys Credit: John Thys

Spain's Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya, second right, greets ministers with an elbow bump during a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday Dec. 7, 2020. European Union foreign ministers were meeting to discuss making a fresh start to relations with the United States under President-elect Joe Biden, the fallout from weekend elections in Venezuela and tense ties with Turkey. (John Thys, Pool via AP) Credit: John Thys Credit: John Thys

Belgium's Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes, left, speaks with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, center, during a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday Dec. 7, 2020. European Union foreign ministers were meeting to discuss making a fresh start to relations with the United States under President-elect Joe Biden, the fallout from weekend elections in Venezuela and tense ties with Turkey. (John Thys, Pool via AP) Credit: John Thys Credit: John Thys

Poland's Foreign Minister Zbiegniew Rau, left, speaks with Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto during a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday Dec. 7, 2020. European Union foreign ministers were meeting to discuss making a fresh start to relations with the United States under President-elect Joe Biden, the fallout from weekend elections in Venezuela and tense ties with Turkey. (John Thys, Pool via AP) Credit: John Thys Credit: John Thys

Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn, left, greets Croatia's Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman with an elbow bump during a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday Dec. 7, 2020. European Union foreign ministers were meeting to discuss making a fresh start to relations with the United States under President-elect Joe Biden, the fallout from weekend elections in Venezuela and tense ties with Turkey. (John Thys, Pool via AP) Credit: John Thys Credit: John Thys

Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn, left, speaks with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas during a meeting of EU Foreign Ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday Dec. 7, 2020. European Union foreign ministers were meeting to discuss making a fresh start to relations with the United States under President-elect Joe Biden, the fallout from weekend elections in Venezuela and tense ties with Turkey. (John Thys, Pool via AP) Credit: John Thys Credit: John Thys