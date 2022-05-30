EU wrestles with Russia oil embargo as leaders gather

“If we target the oil arriving by sea, we’ll hit at least two thirds of exports, perhaps more,” a senior EU official said. He declined to be named given the sensitive nature of the negotiations. Hungary and Slovakia depend on Russian oil they receives through the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline.

The problem with hitting sea transported oil is that countries like Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands most reliant on that form would suffer a surge in oil prices, distorting competition because Hungary would still be purchasing cheaper Russian oil. Experts failed to reach agreement on such a move over the weekend but continued their talks ahead of the summit.

The two-day meeting in Brussels will also focus on continued EU financial support to Ukraine – probably the endorsement of a 9 billion-euro ($9.7 billion) tranche of assistance – and on military help and war crimes investigations.

The issue of food security will be on the table on Tuesday, with the leaders set to encourage their governments speed up work on “solidarity lanes” to help Ukraine export grain and other produce.

Caption FILE - French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, left, meets with foreign minister of Germany Annalena Baerbock prior to a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, May 16, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday, May 30, 2022 in a new show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, File) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys Caption FILE - French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, left, meets with foreign minister of Germany Annalena Baerbock prior to a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the European Council building in Brussels, Monday, May 16, 2022. European Union leaders will gather Monday, May 30, 2022 in a new show of solidarity with Ukraine but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country. (AP Photo/Olivier Matthys, File) Credit: Olivier Matthys Credit: Olivier Matthys