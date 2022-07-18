EU promises more Ukraine war aid; calls for sanctions unity

Borrell lashed out at critics claiming that measures on anything from oil sanctions to monetary measures were counterproductive and hurting the EU more than Russia itself.

So even after he pleaded over the weekend for “strategic patience” when it came to sanctions to take hold, Borrell clearly lost patience with critics like Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán who last week claimed the EU had not only shot itself in the foot but also in the lungs with the six packages of sanctions.

“There is a big debate about “are the sanctions effective? Are the sanctions affecting us more than Russia,” Borrell said. ”Some European leaders have been saying that the sanctions were an error, were a mistake.”

“They don’t have eyes? They don’t look to the graphs? They don’t consider figures,” Borrell asked in staccato rhythm, pointing to economic figures showing that the impact on Russia was bigger than on the EU.

The EU is struggling with the circumstances because the imposition of sanctions against Russia comes at a time of surging inflation, runaway energy and food prices and the continued impact of the pandemic, all of which already dampen the EU’s economic outlook.

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin was using such narratives to try to spread division within the bloc.

“I am sure Putin is counting on the democratic fatigue. I’m sure he believes that democracies are weak,” Borrell said.

“European societies cannot afford fatigue,” Borrell said. “They took the decisions on restrictive measures on the Russian economy, and they have to stick to it.”

At the same time the EU is finetuning existing sanctions and assessing a ban on Russian gold, which is Moscow's second-largest export industry after energy. The Group of Seven leading industrial nations last month already committed to a gold ban, arguing that Russia has used its gold to back up its currency to circumvent the impact of several rounds of sanctions that nations around the world had already imposed on Moscow after its Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

