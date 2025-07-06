Euro 2025: Norway's Graham Hansen overcomes Finland with late goal in 2-1 win

Norway has done it again at the Women’s European Championship with another 2-1 win, this time over impressive Finland after being outshined for much of the game
Norway's Caroline Graham, left, celebrates with Ada Hegerberg after scoring her side's second goal during the Euro 2025, group A, soccer match between Norway and Finland at Stade de Tourbillon in Sion, Switzerland, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Norway's Caroline Graham, left, celebrates with Ada Hegerberg after scoring her side's second goal during the Euro 2025, group A, soccer match between Norway and Finland at Stade de Tourbillon in Sion, Switzerland, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
By GRAHAM DUNBAR – Associated Press
18 minutes ago
SION, Switzerland (AP) — Norway did it again at the Women’s European Championship on Sunday with another 2-1 win, this time over impressive Finland after being outshined for much of the game.

Caroline Graham Hansen provided the class Norway often lacked, deciding the game in the 84th minute with a cross that turned into a shot ending in the Finland net off a post.

Norway’s Barcelona forward had forced an own-goal from Finland defender Eva Nyström in the third minute after excellent play on the right wing.

Oona Sevenius deservedly leveled for Finland in the 32nd, showing fine balance to direct a rising left-foot shot from 16 yards (meters).

Finland’s tidy play had impressed more than Norway’s more star-studded lineup for much of the game, just as Switzerland did in the first half of Norway’s opening 2-1 win four days earlier.

Norway now sits atop Group A with six points. Host Switzerland plays Iceland later Sunday in a clash of two teams which lost their opener at Euro 2025.

Norway will go to the quarterfinals as Group A winner if Iceland does not beat Switzerland.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Finland's Oona Sevenius, right, celebrates with Finland's head coach Marko Saloranta, left, after scoring her side's first goal during the Euro 2025, group A, soccer match between Norway and Finland in Sion, Switzerland, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Norway's Vilde Boe Risa, top, and Norway's Frida Maanum, bottom, celebrate after Finland's Eva Nystrom scored an own goal during the Euro 2025, group A, soccer match between Norway and Finland in Sion, Switzerland, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Norway's Ingrid Engen, center, tries to score past Finland goalkeeper Anna Koivunen during the Euro 2025, group A, soccer match between Norway and Finland at Stade de Tourbillon in Sion, Switzerland, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Finland fans stand during the national anthem before the Euro 2025, group A, soccer match between Norway and Finland at Stade de Tourbillon in Sion, Switzerland, Sunday, July 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

