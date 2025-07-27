Euro 2025: Spain leads England 1-0 at halftime in the final on Mariona Caldentey’s header

It was the fourth time in England’s six games at this tournament that the defending champion trailed to the first goal before halftime.

The English flavor to the opening goal was in a full back’s cross from the byline finding the head of an Arsenal player to score as Ona Battle sent an accurate cross from the byline to Caldentey.

Caldentey had gone close with a shot just minutes before scoring and tournament top scorer Esther González also had three scoring chances.

Still, England had a clear chance to lead in the 19th. Spain goalkeeper Cata Coll saved well from Lauren Hemp’s low shot after her own reckless pass in the penalty area gifted the ball to the England winger.

There was royalty from both nations in the VIP box watching the game.

Prince William, who is the first in line to the British throne, was with his daughter Princess Charlotte. He is president of the English Football Association.

Also present were Princess Leonor of Spain and her younger sister, Infanta Sofía.

__

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP