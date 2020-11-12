Europe, Gates pledge funds to get vaccines tor poor nations

Germany and other European governments have already pledged similar funds. The new financing is in addition to the funds that countries previously contributed to Covax.

Criticizing rich countries that he said are ordering many more vaccines than they have people, Tedros said, “This is a moment for saying ‘no’ to vaccine nationalism and ‘yes’ to all our shared humanity.”

Britain, for example, has ordered 350 million vaccine doses for its population of about 67 million, although some vaccines require two doses. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has repeatedly promised that U.K. residents will be “at the front of the pack” for vaccine delivery.

The vast majority of the world’s expected COVID-19 vaccine supplies through 2021 have already been reserved by rich countries. It's therefore very unlikely that the developing world will get any significant amounts next year unless vaccine manufacturers can significantly ramp up capacity or intellectual property issues are addressed.

WHO has avoided pushing drug companies to surrender their intellectual property rights on vaccines, arguing that such rights are not the main barrier to increasing the global supply. But many critics say WHO and its partners have been too unwilling to challenge the pharmaceutical industry.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU is also funding efforts to ramp up manufacturing capacity to meet the huge global demand for a coronavirus vaccine.

The governments chipping in funds Thursday have already signed multiple bilateral deals with pharmaceutical companies to secure their own supplies.

Europe and the United States have seen a dramatic resurgence in reported virus infections in recent weeks. Many European countries are back under various levels of lockdowns and with their hospitals under heavy strain.

“We do care, of course for European citizens, but also for the rest of the world,” von der Leyen said at Thursday’s meeting. “The logic is that no one is safe until everyone is safe.”

WHO chief Tedros said that the U.N. health agency is seeking $28.5 billion overall for COVID-fighting efforts, including $4.5 billion in emergency funds for the rest of this year.

The money committed Thursday does not go to any specific vaccine. Pfizer appears to have the most advanced candidate at the moment, based on preliminary data it released this week, but it does not have a deal so far with Covax.

Meanwhile, the United States, China and Russia have said they do not intend to join Covax, which is facing potential shortages of money, cargo planes and refrigeration.

Maria Cheng in London contributed.

French President Emmanuel Macron attends the Paris Peace Forum at The Elysee Palace in Paris, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin Credit: Ludovic Marin

French President Emmanuel Macron, second left, European Council President Charles Michel, center, Senegal's President Macky Sall, left, and International Monetary Fund Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva listen to listen to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, on a screen, during The Paris Peace Forum at The Elysee Palace in Paris, Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP) Credit: Ludovic Marin Credit: Ludovic Marin