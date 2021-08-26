Europe gives dire warning as Kabul evacuation deadline looms

Heappey conceded that people are desperate to leave and “there is an appetite by many in the queue to take their chances, but the reporting of this threat is very credible indeed and there is a real imminence to it.”

“We will do our best to protect those who are there,” he said. "There is every chance that as further reporting comes in, we may be able to change the advice again and process people anew but there’s no guarantee of that.”

Outside of a missile attack, troops have been worried about the uncontrolled, teeming crowds outside the airport. While the Taliban and others have tried to control them, there's no formal screening process on the way the airport as there was under Afghanistan's former government. That means someone carrying a suicide bomb could slip through — or an explosives-laden vehicle could barrel through.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Embassy in Kabul issued a security alert warning American citizens away from three specific airport gates, but gave no further explanation.

Senior U.S. officials said the warning was related to ongoing and specific threats involving the Islamic State and potential vehicle bombs. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss ongoing military operations.

The Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan grew out of disaffected Taliban members who hold an even-more extreme view of Islam, riding on a wave when the militants seized territory across Iraq and Syria. Naming themselves after Khorasan, a historic name for the greater region, the extremists embarked on a series of brutal attacks that included a 2020 assault on a maternity hospital in Kabul that saw infants and women killed.

The Taliban have fought against Islamic State militants in Afghanistan. However, their advance across the country likely saw IS fighters freed alongside the Taliban's own.

Meanwhile Thursday, French Prime Minister Jean Castex told French radio RTL on that “from tomorrow evening onwards, we are not able to evacuate people from the Kabul airport” due to the upcoming American withdrawal.

Meanwhile, Danish defense minister Trine Bramsen bluntly warned: “It is no longer safe to fly in or out of Kabul.” Denmark's last flight, carrying 90 people plus soldiers and diplomats, already had left Kabul.

Already, Poland and Belgium have ended their evacuations from Afghanistan.

The Taliban wrested back control of Afghanistan nearly 20 years after they were ousted in a U.S.-led invasion following the 9/11 attacks, which al-Qaida orchestrated while being sheltered by the group. Their return to power has pushed many Afghans to flee, fearing reprisals and a possible return to their brutal rule.

Corbet reported from Paris, Lawless from London, Olsen from Copenhagen, Denmark. Associated Press writers Jon Gambrell in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and James LaPorta in Boca Raton, Florida, contributed to this report.

Caption This photo provided by the French Army Thursday, Aug.26, 2021 shows Afghan refugees arriving in a military plane at Roissy airport, north of Paris, Wednesday, Aug.25, 2021. At least 1720 Afghans and a hundred French people have been evacuated by France since the beginning of the operation last week. French President Emmanuel Macron promised France would evacuate Afghans who worked for the country as well as activists and others under threat. (Eric Cadiou/Etat Major des Armees via AP) Credit: Eric Cadiou Credit: Eric Cadiou

Caption In this image provided by the U.S. Army, paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct security operations as they continue to help facilitate the evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan on Wednesday, Aug 25, 2021. (Sgt. Jillian G. Hix/U.S. Army via AP) Credit: Sgt. Jillian G. Hix Credit: Sgt. Jillian G. Hix

Caption In this image provided by the U.S. Air Force, a member from the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing prepares to marshal a C-17 Globemaster lll as another C-17 taxis onto the flightline Aug. 23, 2021, at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar. (Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow/U.S. Air Force via AP) Credit: Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow Credit: Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow

Caption In this image provided by the Department of Defense, two paratroopers assigned to the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct security while a C-130 Hercules takes off during a evacuation operation in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. (Department of Defense via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited