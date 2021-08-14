Europe heat wave brings concern for older adults, homeless

“The more intense the heat, the higher the mortality risk,” he said. “When you have high night temperatures, our bodies are prevented from resting. The body is working and working to cool down. We have found a strong link between mortality and night temperatures exceeding 20 degrees (68 degrees).”

Authorities in Italy also raised concerns about older adults and other people at risk as they expanded heat warnings to 16 cities.

Temperatures in the mid-40s Celsius (113-114.8 F) were forecast for the Sicilian cities of Palermo and Catania, and as high as 37 degrees Celsius (98.6 F) for Rome, Florence and Bologna, all places that the Health Ministry put on red alert.

Italians sought respite at the sea and in the mountains from the aptly named Lucifer anti-cyclone bringing the hot air from Africa during Italy’s peak summer holiday weekend.

High temperatures were forecast to continue through Sunday, the traditional Ferragosto holiday marking the religious feast of the Assumption of Mary, which many Italians spend on summer holidays.

High humidity accompanied high temperatures, making it feel even hotter. Storms in the north were forecast to bring the first signs of relief starting Monday.

“More than anything else, fresh air from the Atlantic will bring a coolness and greater ventilation that will sweep away the humidity and make the air much more breathable,’’ Lt. Col. Filippo Petrucci of the Italian air force’s weather service told RAI state TV.

The heat wave has aggravated fires that have consumed forests in southern Italy, Greece and North Africa.

Colleen Barry contributed from Milan.

