Europe praises, Belarus scorns Nobel for rights defenders

“Artisans of peace, they know they can count on France’s support,” the French leader said.

NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg congratulated the winners, tweeting that “the right to speak truth to power is fundamental to free and open societies.”

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod said the award needs to be seen against the backdrop of the conflict in Ukraine.

“There is war in Europe. Your work for peace and human rights is therefore more important than ever before," he said to the winners. "Thank you for that.”

In Paris, exiled Belarus opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya told The Associated Press that the award was “recognition of all the people who are sacrificing their freedom and lives for the sake of (Belarus)."

Over the last two years, the government of Belarus has waged a violent crackdown on journalists and protesters who say that the 2020 presidential election there was rigged, beating thousands, detaining tens of thousands, charging rights defenders with cases that the opposition calls politically motivated. Many have fled the country for their own safety.

"Physically, you know, this prize will not influence their situation but I am sure it (will) influence the moods and intentions of other countries to help those people who are behind bars,” Tsikhanouskaya said.

Svetlana Alexievich, a Belarusian journalist and writer who won the 2015 Nobel Prize in literature, called Bialiatski “a legendary figure.”

“What Viasna, founded by him, has done and is doing in the current circumstances, is in his spirit, in his philosophy,” Alexievich told reporters Friday.

She added that Bialiatski is “seriously ill” and needs medical treatment, but is “unlikely to be freed from behind bars.”

Belarus’ Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, denounced the Nobel committee's decision to award the prize to Bialiatski as “politicized.”

Ministry spokesman Anatoly Glaz said “in recent years, a number of important decisions — and we’re talking about the peace prize — of the Nobel committee have been so politicized, that, I’m sorry, Alfred Nobel got tired of turning in his grave.”

Olav Njølstad, director of the Norwegian Nobel Institute, dismissed the criticism.

"I’m quite sure we understand Alfred Nobel’s will and intentions better than the dictatorship in Minsk," he said.

Meanwhile, a senior adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also took issue with the award, saying the Nobel Committee “has an interesting understanding of (the) word ‘peace’ if representatives of two countries that attacked a third one receive (the prize) together."

“Neither Russian nor Belarusian organizations were able to organize resistance to the war,” Mykhailo Podolyak tweeted. “This year’s Nobel is ‘awesome’.”

___

Follow all AP stories about the Nobel Prizes at https://apnews.com/hub/nobel-prizes

Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko Credit: Alexander Zemlianichenko

Credit: Dmitry Brushko Credit: Dmitry Brushko

Credit: Christian Lutz Credit: Christian Lutz