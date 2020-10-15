Europe reels as it sets virus records, slaps on new rules

Europe’s financial markets fell sharply Thursday on concerns that the new restrictions on swaths of the region’s economy are already ending the nascent recovery from its sharpest recession in modern history. Major stock indexes were well over 2% lower in Europe.

While Germany, the European Union's most populous nation, is still in comparatively good shape, alarm bells are ringing there too. On Thursday, the national disease control center reported over 6,600 cases over 24 hours — exceeding the previous record of nearly 6,300 set in late March, although testing has expanded greatly since then.

Chancellor Angela Merkel and Germany's 16 state governors — who are responsible for imposing and lifting restrictions — agreed Wednesday night to tighten mask-wearing rules, make bars close early and limit the number of people who can gather in areas where infection rates are high. But those decisions "probably won't be enough," Merkel's chief of staff, Helge Braun, told ARD television.

“We must stop this exponential rise, the quicker the better,” Merkel said, noting that neighboring European countries are having to take “very drastic measures.”

This week has seen the Netherlands close bars and restaurants, and the Czech Republic and Northern Ireland shut down schools. The Czech Health Ministry confirmed more than 9,500 new virus cases on Wednesday, over 900 more than the days-old previous record. The government announced Thursday that the military will set up a virus hospital at Prague's exhibition center.

“We have to build extra capacity as soon as possible,” Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said. “We have no time. The prognosis is not good.”

The governor of the German state of Bavaria said his region has received a request to treat Czech COVID-19 patients.

In France, which reported over 22,000 new infections Wednesday, President Emmanuel Macron put 18 million residents in nine regions, including Paris, under a 9 p.m. curfew starting Saturday.

France will deploy 12,000 police officers to enforce the curfew and will spend an additional 1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) to help businesses hit by the new restrictions.

“Our compatriots thought this health crisis was behind us,” Prime Minister Jean Castex said. “But we can’t live normally again as long as the virus is here.”

Just as Macron's government tackles the resurgence of infections, French police on Thursday searched the homes of a former prime minister, the current and former health ministers and other top officials in an investigation into the government's pandemic response. It was triggered by dozens of complaints over recent months, particularly over shortages of masks and other equipment.

Aurelien Rousseau, director of the Paris region’s public health agency, said nearly half of its intensive care beds are now occupied by coronavirus patients, with other hospital beds filling rapidly too.

“It’s a kind of spring tide that affects everybody simultaneously,” Rousseau said. “We had a blind spot in our tracking policies. It was the private sphere, festive events.”

The British government on Thursday moved London and a half-dozen other areas into the country's second-highest virus risk level, meaning that millions will be barred from meeting people outside their households and will be asked to minimize travel.

“I know that these restrictions are difficult for people. I hate the fact that we have to bring them in," said British Health Secretary Matt Hancock. "But it is essential that we do bring them in both to keep people safe and to prevent greater economic damage in the future.″

Italy on Wednesday recorded its biggest single-day jump in infections since the start of the pandemic. It added over 7,300 cases amid a resurgence that is straining the country’s contact-tracing system.

Poland registered a record of nearly 9,000 new cases on Thursday. Masks have been required outdoors since Saturday and strict limits have been imposed on the size of gatherings.

Slovakia, Slovenia, Croatia and Bosnia also announced record daily case numbers.

Portugal moved to restrict social gatherings to a maximum of five people, while preparing to make masks mandatory outdoors and to impose fines on those disregarding the rules.

Even Sweden, which has chosen a much-debated approach of keeping large parts of society open, raised the prospect of tougher restrictions.

“Too many don’t follow the rules," Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said. "If there is no correction here, we must take sharper measures.” He didn't elaborate.

In Germany, Bavaria's outspoken governor, Markus Soeder, hammered home the importance of taking action now, arguing that “everything that comes later will cost more.”

“I’ll even go so far as to say that Europe’s prosperity is at stake,” he said.

French citizen board a tramway to return in France, after shopping in Kehl, Germany, at the German-French border Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Fear of potential border closures prompted huge traffic jams around the eastern French city of Strasbourg, notably involving French shoppers driving across the Rhine River to Germany to stock up on cigarettes and other goods that are cheaper on the German side. France is deploying 12,000 police officers to enforce a new curfew coming into effect Friday night for the next month to slow the virus spread, and will spend another 1 billion euros to help businesses hit by the new restrictions. (AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias) Credit: Jean-Francois Badias Credit: Jean-Francois Badias

Nurse Paula Gonzalez dresses in full protective gear before entering the red zone of a hotel for COVID-19 patients under quarantine in Leganes, outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The red zone marks the hotel area where coronavirus patients stay. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

People wait in line for a COVID-19 test at a coronavirus test center in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The city exceeded the important warning level of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. More and more German cities become official high risk corona hotspots with travel restrictions within Germany. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Police with face masks control the coronavirus orders at the train station in Cologne, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The city exceeded the important warning level of 50 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants in seven days. More and more German cities become official high risk corona hotspots with travel restrictions within Germany. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner) Credit: Martin Meissner Credit: Martin Meissner

Medical staff takes a swabs as she tests a boy for COVID-19 at a drive-through at the San Paolo hospital, in Milan, Italy, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Coronavirus infections are surging again in the region of northern Italy where the pandemic first took hold in Europe, renewing pressure on hospitals and health care workers. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Nurse Paula Gonzalez dresses in full protective gear before entering the red zone of a hotel for COVID-19 patients under quarantine in Leganes, outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The red zone marks the hotel area where coronavirus patients stay. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

People walk across the London Millennium Footbridge, in London, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. London will be moved into a coronavirus Tier 2 lockdown as part of the British governments new alert system for rising case numbers, starting midnight local time on Friday night into Saturday. The new restrictions will include stopping different households from mixing indoors and people should aim to avoid public transport if they can. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Nurse Paula Gonzalez works for COVID-19 patients under quarantine in Leganes, outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

Nurse Paula Gonzalez, right, welcomes coronavirus patient Maribel Soliz , center, at a hotel in Leganes, outskirts of Madrid, Spain, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. The NH Leganes is one of the hotels run by health professionals to quarantine COVID-19 patients from Madrid area. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue) Credit: Bernat Armangue Credit: Bernat Armangue

A medical worker wears as mask that reads "heal and shut up," as she demonstrates to demand better salaries and working conditions in Paris, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that millions of French citizens in several regions around the country, including in Paris, will have to respect a 9pm curfew from this Saturday until Dec. 1. It's a new measure aimed at curbing the resurgent coronavirus amid second wave. The measures will require citizens in certain regions where the coronavirus is circulating to be at home after 9pm. (AP Photo/Michel Euler) Credit: Michel Euler Credit: Michel Euler

Tourists shops are empty in a deserted street just outside the Sacre Coeur basilica in the Montmartre district of Paris, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. France is deploying 12,000 police officers to enforce a new curfew coming into effect Friday night for the next month to slow the virus spread, and will spend another 1 billion euros to help businesses hit by the new restrictions. (AP Photo/Lewis Joly) Credit: Lewis Joly Credit: Lewis Joly

People wearing masks walk near the Atlantic ocean in Biarritz, southwestern France, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that millions of French citizens in several regions around the country, including in Paris, will have to respect a 9pm curfew from this Saturday until Dec. 1. It's a new measure aimed at curbing the resurgent coronavirus amid second wave. (AP Photo/Bob Edme) Credit: Bob Edme Credit: Bob Edme

A street vendor sells face masks downtown Prague, Czech Republic, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. Coronavirus infections in the Czech Republic have hit a new record high, surpassing 9,000 confirmed cases in one day for the first time. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek