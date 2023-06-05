European Central Bank chief signals more rate hikes ahead with inflation still 'strong'

She stressed the burden that inflation puts on ordinary people, particularly those who are low income and spend a larger share of their income on food and energy.

“High inflation is putting a strain on people living in the euro area,” she said of the 20 countries using the euro currency. “We are fully committed to fighting inflation and we are determined to achieve its timely return to our 2% medium-term target.”

Inflation spiked as the global economy's rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic snarled supply chains and Russia's invasion of Ukraine drove energy prices to record highs. Some of those strains have eased as supply chains recovered and Europe managed to replace most of its natural gas that was formerly supplied by Russia.

As a result, inflation has been coming down from its peak of over 10% in October.

The ECB slowed the pace of its rate hikes from big moves of half- or three-quarters of a percentage point to a quarter-point at its May 4 meeting. It is expected to raise benchmarks again at meetings on June 15 and July 27.

The benchmark deposit rate now stands at 3.25%, up from minus 0.5% in July 2022.