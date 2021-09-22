European Central Bank climate report: Early action is better

In 2050, the likelihood of corporate loan defaults would be 8% higher in the hot house scenario than in an orderly transition for an average loan portfolio, but 30% more likely for the most vulnerable banks.

The test had a strong focus on banks and the risk that climate change might increase credit defaults. The European economy depends on banks as the main source of finance for firms, in contrast to the U.S. where financial markets play a bigger role. The climate findings will be used for a further climate stress test of banks next year by the ECB's bank supervisory arm.

The study found that risks to bank balance sheets from the costs of transition to green energy were evenly distributed across the eurozone.

The risks of default from climate change itself, in the form of bad weather and natural disasters, were more concentrated in the banks of southern European countries such as Greece, Cyprus, Portugal, Spain and Malta. The Greek share of bank loans exposed to high physical risk, that is, the possibility that borrowers would be hit by fire or flood and not pay, was over 90%. High physical risk was defined as probability of over 1% that a borrower would suffer such an event in any given year.

___

Follow AP's climate coverage at http://www.apnews.com/Climate