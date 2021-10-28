European Central Bank keeps pandemic support going

Annual inflation in the group of countries using the euro hit 3.4% in September, the highest since 2008. Lagarde said she and the council had done “a lot of soul-searching” over the analysis that inflation would fade but were convinced it was correct.

Analysts say the bank will likely avoid an abrupt cutoff in pandemic support, for instance by shifting some bond purchases to another, pre-existing program. That could be decided at the Dec. 16 meeting.

The announcement that the pandemic stimulus would end as scheduled — rather than leaving it open — was seen by Frederik Ducrozet, global macro strategist at private bank Pictet, as a mild shift in stance. While tapering the support “shouldn't be a surprise to any observer, the pre-commitment was unusually strong, in a possible concession" to stimulus skeptics on the council, Ducrozet said by email.

Central banks usually raise interest rates and dial back stimulus efforts to combat rising prices. But the European Central Bank says it foresees inflation falling to 1.5% by 2023, well below its goal of 2%, and market expectations of a small interest rate increase by the end of next year isn't in line with its outlook.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Canada decided Wednesday to halt its bond purchase program, while the central bank of Brazil raised interest rates for the sixth straight meeting this week and indicated rates would continue going up.

The U.S. Federal Reserve has indicated it could announce a reduction in the pace of its monthly bond purchases as soon as November, though interest rate increases would be “premature,” according to Chairman Jerome Powell. The Bank of England has signaled it is getting ready to raise rates to combat inflation.

Lagarde said comparisons to other central banks weren't relevant, because some of them were already over their inflation target or were in countries with particular economic strengths, such as commodity exporters.

The bloc of countries using the euro has not yet reached its pre-pandemic level of output, unlike the U.S., which has seen a robust recovery following more extensive government spending.

The European Central Bank made no change to interest rate benchmarks, which remain at record lows. The rate for European Central Bank lending to banks is zero, while the rate on deposits left overnight by banks is minus 0.5%, meaning banks pay to deposit the money — a penalty rate aimed at pushing them to lend the funds instead.