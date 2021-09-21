European court: Russia responsible for Litvinenko killing

The European court backed the British conclusion in its verdict on Tuesday but rejected Marina Litvinenko's claim for “punitive” damages.

"The Court found in particular that there was a strong prima facie case that, in poisoning Mr. Litvinenko, Mr. Lugovoi and Mr. Kovtun had been acting as agents of the Russian State,” it said.

It also noted that the Russian government had “failed to provide any other satisfactory and convincing explanation of the events or counter the findings of the U.K. inquiry.”

Both Lugovoi and Kovtun deny any involvement in the killing.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Tuesday that the ruling was unsubstantiated.

“We’re not ready to take such rulings on board,” he said.