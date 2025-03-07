European leaders downplay skepticism from Trump about NATO solidarity

“We are loyal and faithful allies,” French President Emmanuel Macron said late Thursday in response, expressing “respect and friendship” toward U.S. leaders and adding that France was “entitled to expect the same.”

Māris Riekstins, Latvia’s ambassador to NATO, stressed the military alliance remained the most important platform for addressing transatlantic security issues. He emphasized the commitment from his country — which shares a nearly 300-kilometer (186-mile) border with Russia — to defense spending.

The Baltic country last month said spending should be increased to 4% of GDP next year and move toward 5%.

Trump’s repeated warnings that he would make European allies face the threat of Russia alone has spurred countries that for decades faltered on defense spending to find ways to bolster their security and back Ukraine in its war against Russia.

On Thursday, EU leaders signed off on a move to loosen budget restrictions so that willing EU countries could increase their military spending.

Following the emergency talks in Brussels, Trump again suggested that the U.S. could abandon its NATO commitments if member countries didn’t meet the alliance’s defense spending targets. He expressed doubt that other allies will come to the defense of the U.S. — though they have done so after the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, the only instance in which the Article 5 mutual defense guarantee was invoked.

The U.S. president has criticized the alliance for years, arguing that European members have not contributed enough toward their own security.

In Spain, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said his country would raise defense spending to reach NATO’s target faster than previously committed. But he did not specify when the eurozone’s fourth-largest economy — and NATO laggard — would hit the 2% of GDP military spending target.

Spain spent an estimated 1.28% of GDP on defense last year. Italy and Belgium also spent less than the 2% target last year, according to NATO estimates.

NATO members pledged in 2014 to spend at least 2% of GDP on defense, which 23 countries were expected to meet last year amid concerns about the war in Ukraine. Spain, which ranked last among NATO members for the share of GDP it contributed to the military, previously said it would reach that target by 2029.

Sánchez emphasized Spain’s commitment to European security and to backing Ukraine — though he stated that the security threats faced by the southern European nation were of a different nature than what European allies on the bloc’s eastern front face from Russia.

Still, he said, “it’s clear that we all have to make an effort and an accelerated effort.”

Though he did not name Trump, the Spanish leader on Thursday argued for a stronger, more unified Europe, saying that “while some (leaders) raise walls and tariffs, we build bridges and close trade agreements.”

Meanwhile, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni made comments that appeared to backtrack on previous support for Ukraine joining NATO. She argued that extending the alliance's mutual defense guarantees to Ukraine without granting it membership would ensure "stable, lasting and effective security.”

Sweden on Friday marked its first anniversary as a member of NATO, with posts on social platform X from Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and the Ministry for Foreign Affairs.

Neither mentioned Trump’s comments but focused on “a more secure Sweden and a stronger NATO.”

Associated Press writers Sylvie Corbet in Brussels; Stefanie Dazio in Berlin; and Giada Zampano in Rome contributed to this report.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

