European leaders return safely after Kyiv visit amid attacks

For his part, Zelenskyy voiced his appreciation for the show of support from members of the EU, which he hopes Ukraine will one day be able to join.

Prime Ministers Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland, Petr Fiala of the Czech Republic and Janez Jansa of Slovenia were joined by Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski — the chief of the ruling conservative party and the country’s most powerful leader.

The leaders crossed safely by train back into Poland on Wednesday morning. They then had a phone conversation with European Council President Charles Michel, according to Fiala. He tweeted a photo of the three prime ministers sitting around a phone as they informed Michel about the “results of the mission in Kyiv.”

In Brussels, European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer didn't criticize the visit, but said that “solidarity is expressed in different ways through different channels.”

“Our solidarity with Ukraine is absolute. It has been repeated on numerous occasions. But more importantly, it is extremely tangible," he said, citing the bloc's financing for refugees and military equipment. “And I can assure you that this solidarity is very well understood by the Ukrainian authorities.”

At a news briefing late Tuesday in Kyiv, Kaczynski said he believed that a NATO peacekeeping mission is needed in Ukraine.

He suggested that “a NATO peacekeeping mission is needed, possibly some wider international structure, but a mission that will also be able to defend itself and that will operate in Ukraine.”

The remark generated some discussion in Poland on Wednesday, with some commentators saying the prospect could risk drawing NATO into a war with Russia.

Morawiecki's chief-of-staff, Michal Dworczyk, insisted Wednesday, however, that neither Poland nor anyone else is talking about getting involved in the war.

Dworczyk told Polish Radio 24 that it is “an appeal not only to Europe but to the whole free world, to work out a solution that would realistically have the ability to suppress the Russian aggression.”

Dworczyk said a solution “must be discussed at the North Atlantic alliance level.”

In Slovenia, where Jansa’s right-wing SDS party faces a parliamentary election on April 24 amid decreasing popularity, some saw the trip as a public realtions stunt.

The Ukrainian crisis “comes in handy for Jansa to improve his image in front of his voters and divert attention from domestic political debates,” wrote the independent Vecer newspaper in a commentary on Wednesday.

___

Raf Casert in Brussels, and Dusan Stojanovic in Belgrade, Serbia, contributed to this report.

___

Follow all AP stories on Russia's war on Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a meeting with Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski on behalf of the European Council, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a meeting with Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski on behalf of the European Council, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a meeting with Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski on behalf of the European Council, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during a meeting with Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski on behalf of the European Council, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski listens during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, on behalf of the European Council, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski listens during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, on behalf of the European Council, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala listens during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, on behalf of the European Council, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala listens during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, on behalf of the European Council, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa listens during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, on behalf of the European Council, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Slovenia Prime Minister Janez Jansa listens during a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Czech Republic Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Polish Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, on behalf of the European Council, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited