European leaders to commit to more wind energy production

“Europe must switch to green forms of energy faster. We are sending a strong signal about that at this summit,” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said in a statement. “A green transition in the North Sea is an important step on the way toward independence from Russian gas and toward fulfilling our goal of a climate-neutral Europe.”

The European Union has committed that 42.5% of total energy consumption should come from renewables by 2030, on the way to becoming a climate neutral bloc by 2050.

The meeting also has a strategic goal in that it wants to increase security around offshore wind farms and the underwater cable system to bring the energy to shore.

Last week, the public broadcasters of four Nordic countries said in a joint investigation that Russia is suspected of spying in the waters of the Baltic Sea and North Sea using civilian fishing trawlers, cargo ships and yachts.

In their common statement, the leaders said they will step up “efforts to react effectively to growing traditional and hybrid threats.”