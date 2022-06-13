European 'star survey' reveals celestial treasure trove

Project scientist Timo Prusti said the sheer number of stars observed makes it more likely that scientists will make very rare discoveries.

“You have to observe a lot of objects in order to get the needle in the haystack,” he said.

ESA chief Josef Aschbacher said having more data also allows astronomers to understand some of the forces at play in the galaxy, such as the way our own solar system is being thrown about inside the Milky Way.

“It is enabling things that would never be possible without this large number of data,” he said.

The Gaia data now being released also includes information on 800,000 binaries — stars that move in tandem with each other — as well as several new exoplanets, hundreds of thousands of asteroids in the solar system and millions of objects beyond our galaxy.