Breaking: NEW DETAILS: Base acknowledges PFAS levels exceed EPA standards

European telescope studying the dark universe unveils new images of distant galaxies

A European space telescope launched to explore the dark universe has released a trove of new data on distant galaxies
This photo provided by the European Space Agency shows various galaxies imaged by the Euclid mission. (European Space Agency via AP)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This photo provided by the European Space Agency shows various galaxies imaged by the Euclid mission. (European Space Agency via AP)
Nation & World
By ADITHI RAMAKRISHNAN – Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

NEW YORK (AP) — A European space telescope launched to explore the dark universe has released a trove of new data on distant galaxies.

The images and other information released Wednesday by the European Space Agency's Euclid observatory includes a preview of three cosmic areas that the mission will spy in finer detail, mapping the shapes and locations of galaxies billions of light years away. A light year is nearly 6 trillion miles.

The observatory, which blasted off in 2023 from Florida, is creating a cosmic atlas to gain clues about how our ever-expanding universe works and how mysterious forces called dark energy and dark matter may play a role. The elusive duo make up most of our universe, but researchers don't know exactly what they are.

Over six years of observing, the mission hopes to capture glamour shots of over 1.5 billion galaxies.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

This photo provided by the European Space Agency shows galaxies and clusters captured in fine detail by the Euclid mission. (European Space Agency via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Trump and Zelenskyy wrap up call a day after talks with Russia about...
2
Federal judge transfers Columbia student activist's case to New Jersey
3
'It's not personal': Trump's deportation efforts find support among...
4
Commissioner Gary Bettman says the NHL and NHLPA will begin CBA talks...
5
Israel launches a ground operation to retake part of a key corridor in...