World leaders slap sanctions on the Kremlin over invasion

“Make no mistake: We will defend every ally against any attack on every inch of NATO territory,” said NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg.

In the meantime, countries began taking steps to isolate Moscow in hopes of forcing it to pay so high a price that it changes course.

Biden, for now, held off imposing some of the most severe sanctions, including cutting Russia out of the SWIFT payment system, which allows for the transfers of money from bank to bank around the globe. Ukraine's president called for Russia to be cast out of SWIFT, but the U.S. has expressed concern about the potential damage to European economies.

EU leaders held an emergency summit and agreed on sanctions that cover, among other things, the financial, energy and transport sectors and various Russian individuals. In a statement, the leaders said the measures will have “massive and severe consequences” for Russia.

The details will not become available until Friday at the earliest.

“We want to cut off Russia’s industry from the technologies desperately needed today to build the future,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said: “It is about the leadership of Russia and being merciless in finances and the economy."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, also announced financial restrictions and export controls. In addition, Britain will also prohibit Russia's flagship airline, Aeroflot, from landing at British airports.

Johnson called the attack on Ukraine “hideous and barbaric” and said of Putin: “Now we see him for what he is — a bloodstained aggressor who believes in imperial conquest.”

Canada imposed sanctions that will target 58 people and entities, including members of Russia's elite and their families, the paramilitary Wagner Group and major Russian banks. The punitive measures, announced after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau attended a virtual meeting of G-7 industrialized nations, will also cover members of the Russian Security Council, including key cabinet ministers.

In the days before the attack, Germany suspended approval of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline from Russia.

With Stoltenberg and Johnson, von der Leyen called the invasion a “barbaric" attack on an independent nation that threatened “the stability in Europe and the whole of the international peace order.”

The new U.S. sanctions also targeted the military and financial institutions of Belarus, Ukraine’s neighbor to the north. Russia is using Belarus as a staging ground for troop movements into Ukraine.

Separately, the U.N. is expected to vote Friday on a resolution condemning Russia and demanding the immediate withdrawal of all its forces. But Moscow is certain to veto the measure.

Highlighting a widening rift in superpower relations, China stood alone in failing to condemn the attack and instead accused the United States and its allies of worsening the crisis.

In a clear defense of Moscow, China “called on parties to respect others’ legitimate security concerns.”

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that “all parties should work for peace instead of escalating the tension or hyping up the possibility of war” — language China has consistently used to criticize the West in the crisis.

China went further and approved imports of wheat from Russia, a move that could reduce the impact of Western sanctions. Russia, one of the biggest wheat producers, would be vulnerable if foreign markets were closed off.

Oil prices climbed by more than $5 per barrel. Brent crude briefly jumped above $100 per barrel in London for the first time since 2014 over fears of a disruption of supplies from Russia, the No. 3 producer.

The possible repercussions extended well beyond economics and geopolitics. The director of the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention worried that the crisis will further distract global attention from helping the world’s least vaccinated continent fight COVID-19.

___

Associated Press journalists around the world contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the Ukraine crisis at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Caption Ukrainians who live in Lebanon holds placards and chant slogans during a protest against Moscow's wide-ranging attack on their country, outside the Russian embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. World leaders expressed a raw outrage shrouded by an impotence to immediately come to the aid of Ukraine to avoid a major war in Europe, condemning Russia’s attack on its neighbor as the European Union and others promised unprecedented sanctions to hit the Kremlin. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Credit: Bilal Hussein Credit: Bilal Hussein Caption Ukrainians who live in Lebanon holds placards and chant slogans during a protest against Moscow's wide-ranging attack on their country, outside the Russian embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. World leaders expressed a raw outrage shrouded by an impotence to immediately come to the aid of Ukraine to avoid a major war in Europe, condemning Russia’s attack on its neighbor as the European Union and others promised unprecedented sanctions to hit the Kremlin. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein) Credit: Bilal Hussein Credit: Bilal Hussein

Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center, participates in a media conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, and European Council President Charles Michel at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Feb 24, 2022. NATO envoys met in emergency session Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a large-scale attack on Ukraine as the 30-nation military organization prepares to bolster its defenses in allies neighboring both countries. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo Caption NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, center, participates in a media conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, right, and European Council President Charles Michel at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Feb 24, 2022. NATO envoys met in emergency session Thursday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a large-scale attack on Ukraine as the 30-nation military organization prepares to bolster its defenses in allies neighboring both countries. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Credit: Virginia Mayo Credit: Virginia Mayo

Caption Pro-Ukraine people shout slogans during a small protest outside the Russian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, after Russian troops launched an attack on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco Caption Pro-Ukraine people shout slogans during a small protest outside the Russian consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, after Russian troops launched an attack on Ukraine. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

Caption People watch a TV program broadcasting the news of Russian troops that have launched their attack on Ukraine, at a restaurant in Hong Kong Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen." (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu Caption People watch a TV program broadcasting the news of Russian troops that have launched their attack on Ukraine, at a restaurant in Hong Kong Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen." (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu

Caption Ukrainians who live in Greece protest outside the Russian Consulate in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos Caption Ukrainians who live in Greece protest outside the Russian Consulate in the northern port city of Thessaloniki, Greece, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. (AP Photo/Giannis Papanikos) Credit: Giannis Papanikos Credit: Giannis Papanikos

Caption A woman walks past a TV screen showing images of Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden in Tokyo, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara Credit: Koji Sasahara Caption A woman walks past a TV screen showing images of Russia's President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden in Tokyo, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to “consequences you have never seen.” (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara Credit: Koji Sasahara

Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives to deliver an address on the attack by Russia on Ukraine, in Downing Street, London, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Jeff Mitchell /Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jeff Mitchell Credit: Jeff Mitchell Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives to deliver an address on the attack by Russia on Ukraine, in Downing Street, London, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (Jeff Mitchell /Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Jeff Mitchell Credit: Jeff Mitchell

Caption A screenshot made available by Flightradar24.com that shows the clear airspace over Ukraine on Thursday Feb. 24, 2022 not long after Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine.(Flightradar24.com via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption A screenshot made available by Flightradar24.com that shows the clear airspace over Ukraine on Thursday Feb. 24, 2022 not long after Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine.(Flightradar24.com via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption Pedestrians receive copies of the extra issue reporting on Russia’s military actions in Ukraine, in Tokyo, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. As Russian troops attacked Ukraine, world leaders reacted Thursday with outrage, one called it "an unjustified barbarian act," and vowed to both tighten sanctions and hold the Kremlin accountable. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara Credit: Koji Sasahara Caption Pedestrians receive copies of the extra issue reporting on Russia’s military actions in Ukraine, in Tokyo, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. As Russian troops attacked Ukraine, world leaders reacted Thursday with outrage, one called it "an unjustified barbarian act," and vowed to both tighten sanctions and hold the Kremlin accountable. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara Credit: Koji Sasahara

Caption A demonstrator shouts slogans while holding a placard as she attends a demonstration outside Downing Street, in London, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to 'consequences you have never seen.' (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali Caption A demonstrator shouts slogans while holding a placard as she attends a demonstration outside Downing Street, in London, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to 'consequences you have never seen.' (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) Credit: Alberto Pezzali Credit: Alberto Pezzali

Caption Demonstrators hold placards and flags as they attend a pro-Ukraine protest outside the Russian Embassy, after Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty Caption Demonstrators hold placards and flags as they attend a pro-Ukraine protest outside the Russian Embassy, after Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty) Credit: Oded Balilty Credit: Oded Balilty

Caption Timote Suladze, a citizen of Belarus and Russia, burns a Russian passport to demonstrates against Russian attacks in Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen." (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Caption Timote Suladze, a citizen of Belarus and Russia, burns a Russian passport to demonstrates against Russian attacks in Ukraine in front of the Russian embassy in Vilnius, Lithuania, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen." (AP Photo/Mindaugas Kulbis) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Caption People including Ukrainians, take part in a demonstration in support of Ukraine, outside the Russian Embassy in Tallinn, Estonia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine's government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a "full-scale war" that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world. (AP Photo/Raul Mee) Credit: Raul Mee Credit: Raul Mee Caption People including Ukrainians, take part in a demonstration in support of Ukraine, outside the Russian Embassy in Tallinn, Estonia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine's government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a "full-scale war" that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world. (AP Photo/Raul Mee) Credit: Raul Mee Credit: Raul Mee