Europe's 4 Visegrad nations discuss security, fighting virus

He said Hungary, which has been criticized by the European Union for many of its policies, is a supporter of a strong Europe that respects Christian values and a sense of unity.

Czech Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek said they also talked about wider, European Union certificates that would allow travel across the 27-member bloc.

Slovakia's Ivan Korcok stressed the need for wider cooperation that will serve the nations, for example in culture and national heritage.

Rau said the group should continue to support Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova and other EU partnership nations in fighting the pandemic but also in their ambitions to join European and trans-Atlantic security and economy bodies.

He stressed that cooperation with the United States and NATO were the foundations of the region's security. He spoke at a time when neighboring Russia has increased military activity along its Western borders.

Before the meeting, Rau said climate policy and introducing new, environment-friendly technologies was another big theme for the four nations.

In March, the ministers held talks with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Brussels.

The ministers also marked 30 years of the Visegrad Group, a way to increase political and economic cooperation in the region.

Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau, right, walks with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto during a meeting of foreign ministers from four central European countries known as the Visegrad Four in Lodz, Poland, Friday, May 14, 2021.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

Poland's Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau,right,, gestures toward Czech Minister Jakub Kulhanek, ahead of a meeting with regional counterparts in Lodz, Poland, Friday, May 14, 2021.(AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski Credit: Czarek Sokolowski

