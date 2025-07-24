Europe's central bank to hold off on another rate cut until it knows how bad the tariff blow will be

With the bench mark rate now at 2%, down from a record high of 4%, analyst think there could be one more rate cut coming, but only in September.

The reason, say analysts: The ECB's policymakers simply don't know the outcome of talks between the EU's executive commission and the Trump administration. Trump first set a 20% tariff for EU goods, then threatened 50% after expressing displeasure at the pace of talks, then sent the EU a letter informing officials of a potential 30% tariff. EU officials earlier held out hope of winning at least the 10% baseline that applies to almost all trade partners, and analysts think that the actual rate may be lower than Trump's tariff threats. The talks are up against an Aug. 1 deadline, but earlier deadlines have slipped as the sides kept talking.

The decision to hold rates unchanged will be “uncontroversial” among members of the bank's rate-setting council, said analysts at UniCredit's Investment Institute.

“In light of recent events, the risk of an adverse tariff scenario has increased since the June ECB meeting. The 30% tariff on EU goods threatened by the US is much higher than generally expected,” the UniCredit analysts wrote. "However, the response of financial markets to US President Donald Trump’s letter to the EU has been muted, and this seems to reflect expectations that the landing point for tariffs on EU goods will be materially below 30%.

With signs of economic activity holding up reasonably well, “the ECB can afford to wait and see what the outcome of trade negotiations will be.”

The ECB's rate cuts have helped support economic activity by lowering the cost of credit for consumers and businesses to purchase goods. Higher rates have the opposite effect and are used to cool of inflation by reducing demand for goods.

Growth in the eurozone was relatively strong at 0.6% in the first quarter - though that was partly due to rushed shipments of goods trying to beat the tariffs. Inflation has fallen from double digits in late 2022 to 2% in June, in line with the ECB's target. A stronger euro, which lowers the price of imports, and softer global prices for oil have helped keep inflation moderate.

The stronger euro, up 13% this year at $1.17, has attracted attention as a potential damper on growth and ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said any rapid moves over $1.20 could be “much more complicated.” But the ECB typically does not target the exchange rate, and the euro's rise is considered to be less the result of Europe's strength and more the result of a weaker dollar weighed down by investor uncertainty about the future path of inflation, growth and government debt in the US.