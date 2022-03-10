Europe's central bank to speed up end to economic stimulus

“The ECB has signaled that it is more concerned about a further sharp rise in inflation than the negative shock to demand which will result from the war in Ukraine,” said Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economist at Capital Economics.

Inflation in the 19 countries that use the euro currency is running at an annual 5.8%, the highest since statistics started in 1997, and is expected to keep climbing.

The bank is ending a 1.8 trillion euro purchase program this month and transferring some of the purchases to an existing program that will now end sooner than planned. The bank used the purchases to support the economy through the coronavirus pandemic and to keep long-term inflation on track to meet its target of 2%, assuming that high oil and gas prices and pandemic supply bottlenecks were temporary.

But that equation is changing as inflation seems to be both worse and longer lasting than originally expected. Fears of oil and gas cutoffs have sent already high energy prices even higher, leading to predictions that inflation can only go higher in the short term.

On the other hand, economic growth is at risk in the eurozone because Europe is more exposed to the war on the continent and is more dependent on Russian oil and gas than the U.S. and China.

Analysts use the term “stagflation” to describe the combination of higher inflation and weaker growth. It pulls a central bank in two directions: take steps to combat higher consumer prices could wind up hurting growth, and support for growth could worsen inflation.

Attention now focusses on bank President Christine Lagarde and her outlook for the economy at her news conference following the decision by the Frankfurt-headquartered bank.

The bank met before officials knew the outcome of a summit of European leaders, where a shared effort to support the economy through government spending could be discussed.