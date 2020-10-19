Europe's central banker: Recovery 'risks losing momentum'

The bank holds its next policy meetings Oct. 29 and Dec. 10, but can act at any time. The bank foresees the eurozone economy shrinking by a total of 8 percent this year due to a sharp plunge during the worst of the lockdowns in March and April, followed by a recovery Lagarde describes as “uneven, uncertain and incomplete.”

Low inflation is one reason analysts who follow the bank think more stimulus is on the way. Annual inflation was minus 0.3% in the 19-country eurozone in September, down from minus 0.2% in August. While the negative figure has been influenced by one-time factors such as a cut in value-added tax in Germany, weak inflation also can be a sign of an underperforming economy. The ECB's goal is below but close to 2%.

In addition to the bond purchases, the ECB has held its interest rate benchmarks at record lows. It's rate for short-term lending to banks is zero; for deposits left overnight from banks, the rate is negative 0.5 percent. The negative rate means banks pay a penalty for leaving money at the central bank instead of lending it to business.

The ECB's steps are credited with helping keep the coronavirus outbreak from turning into a crisis for financial markets. The stimulus has helped keep borrowing costs affordable for businesses and governments, supporting economic activity and keeping at bay fears of a financial meltdown like the one that threatened to break up the euro currency union from 2010-2015.