Europe's outlook for economic growth brightens — a little

Dombrovskis, however, cautioned that ”core inflation remains persistently high, which could erode people’s purchasing power, slow investment growth and impede access to credit."

Core inflation excludes volatile food and fuel prices and is considered a better measure of price pressures in the economy than the overall figure, which reached an annual 7% in April.

Europe's economy faces persistent challenges from spikes in consumer prices and rising interest rates that the European Central Bank is using to try to return inflation to the bank's target of 2%. The economy barely scraped out 0.1% growth in the first three months of the year.

Higher borrowing costs for consumers and businesses have been reducing the availability of loans for home purchases or business investment and shrinking the demand for loans.

An additional challenge comes from recent turmoil mostly affecting banks in the U.S., where three financial institutions have collapsed in recent months.

While European officials say their banks are not directly exposed to the U.S. troubles, increased scrutiny of bank finances from regulators and shareholders may make banks even more reluctant to lend.

Banks are the chief sources of financing for companies in Europe, in contrast to the U.S. where financial markets supply the bulk of credit.

The European Commission's economic growth forecast for next year was raised to 1.6% from 1.5% in the earlier projection.