EU's chip production plan aims to ease dependency on Asia

“The pandemic has also painfully exposed the vulnerability of its supply chains,” von der Leyen said. “We have seen that whole production lines came to a standstill.”

“While the demand was increasing, we could not deliver as needed because of the lack of chips,” she added. As a result, factory belt lines ground to a halt, some factories had to temporarily close and workers were left unemployed because of lack of electronic parts.

Semiconductors are the tiny microchips that act as the brains for everything from smartphones to cars, and an extended shortage has highlighted the importance of chipmakers, most of which are based in Asia, to global supply chains.

Von der Leyen said Europe’s Chips Act will link research, design and testing and coordinate EU and national investment. The 43 billion euro plan pools public and private funds and allows for state aid to get the massive investments off the ground.

The prospect of massive industrial subsidies at first seems like a blast from Europe's past, when overreaching state involvement stifled creativity and kept ambitious newcomers out of the market. The EU itself has been trying to undo this over the past decades with rigorous vetting whether state aid was not impeding competition.

The EU Commission promised that every Chirps Act project will be carefully vetted on anticompetitive grounds, but that the sheer size of setting up production facilities demand a push if the bloc is to become a global player.

“Europe needs advanced production facilities, which come, of course, with a huge upfront cost. We are therefore adapting our state aid rules,” said von der Leyen.

Now, EU nations only have 9% of the global market share of semiconductors, and von der Leyen wants to increase that to 20% by 2030. Because global market production is expected to about double over the same time, “it means basically quadrupling our efforts," she said.

She said the plan will add 15 billion euros ($17 billion) in public and private investment on top of funds already committed in the EU's budget.

The EU also wants to get involved in chip production for geopolitical reasons and become more resilient in its strategic independence. Still, von der Leyen did hold out her hand for cooperation.

"Europe will build partnerships on chips with like-minded partners, for example, the United States or, for example, Japan,” she said.

Caption European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference on the Chips Act at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. The European Union is announcing a massive 48 billion US dollar plan to become a major microchip producer and wean itself off its dependency on Asian markets in the strategic sector that drives anything from cars to game consoles. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool) Credit: Virginia Mayo

Caption European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen rings a bell to signal the start of a meeting of the College of Commissioners at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo, Pool) Credit: Virginia Mayo