Even before pandemic struck, more US adults were uninsured

In 2018, 26.3 million adults ages 18 to 64 were uninsured. Last year, that number rose to 28.8 million, CDC said.

The situation has only worsened since COVID-19 began to spread in the U.S. early this year, forcing a sudden economic shutdown that left millions out of work. How much worse is not yet known, because government surveys like the CDC's have a significant lag time.

Initial estimates from private experts that suggested more than 25 million people could have become uninsured due to pandemic job losses appear to have been too high.

More recent estimates suggest there are 5 million to 10 million newly uninsured. In the midst of a pandemic, that would still represent a sharp increase in the number of people who may face problems getting medical attention. Uninsured people often postpone going to see a doctor until their symptoms become severe.

Experts say there could be several reasons why coverage losses due to the pandemic have not been as deep as initial feared, including people switching to a spouse’s plan and more people qualifying for Medicaid or for an ACA “special enrollment period."

The Trump administration has resisted calls to fully open the ACA insurance markets during the ongoing public health emergency.

The CDC report found that adults who were uninsured last year because coverage was not affordable were more likely to be in poor health, a group that's at higher risk of serious complications from COVID-19. Uninsured women were more likely to cite affordability problems than men, and those 50 and older were also more likely than the group under 30 to report a financial hardship.