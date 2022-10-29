Even with 5-0 lead, Verlander can't get 1st World Series win

His first three innings could not have been smoother. A sharp fastball averaging 95 mph, a curve and a slider kept the Phillies off balance the first time through the batting order. Verlander needed 36 pitches to get nine outs, 27 of them strikes.

But Rhys Hoskins singled to center on a fastball with one out in the fourth, Bryce Harper singled on a slider with two outs and Castellanos singled on a slider to drive in the Phillies' first run.

Bohm hooked a hanging curveball into the left-field corner to cut the gap to 5-3. Only after Bryson Stott worked out a 10-pitch walk did Verlander retire Jean Segura on an inning-ending popup.

Then in the fifth, No. 9 hitter Brandon Marsh doubled leading off, Kyle Schwarber singled and one out later, Realmuto drove another hanging curve off the chain-link fence in left-center to tie the score.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport

Credit: David J. Phillip Credit: David J. Phillip

Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay

Credit: Eric Gay Credit: Eric Gay