Every song he made: Sting sells music catalog to Universal

Universal said Thursday that its music-publishing arm bought the catalog, including “Every Breath You Take,” “Roxanne" and “Fields of Gold.” Financial terms were not disclosed.

In recent months, Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Stevie Nicks, Neil Young and others who sold millions of albums to Baby Boomers have sold their recordings, songwriting catalogs or both. Buyers typically get the permanent right to use the artist's songs or recordings in commercials, movies, television shows and other formats.