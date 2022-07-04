Everything clicking as Halep reaches Wimbledon quarterfinals

“I was just missing,” Badosa said. “Some days it goes in the line. And some days, like today, all of them go out.”

Halep's next opponent will be Amanda Anisimova. The 20th-seeded American finally ended the debut run of Harmony Tan, a French player who eliminated Serena Williams in the first round, by winning 6-2, 6-3.

Also Monday, Ajla Tomljanovic beat Alize Cornet 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 and will next face Elena Rybakina. The 17th-seeded Rybakina defeated Petra Martic 7-5, 6-3.

Halep is the only former Grand Slam champion left in the women's tournament. In April, she started working with PatrickMouratoglou, the former coach of Williams.

Halep injured her calf more than a year ago, forcing her to withdraw from the French Open and Wimbledon. She would have been the defending champion at the grass-court Grand Slam last year because the 2020 tournament was canceled amid the pandemic.

The 30-year-old Halep has said the injury made her consider retirement. There doesn't seem to be any thought of that now.

“It means a lot that I’m back in a quarterfinals after I struggled so much with injuries and self-confidence,” Halep said. “But, as I said, I’m working hard every day. I feel like if I do that, I will get better. Actually I’m really happy with the way I’m playing. I’m really confident. It’s a pleasure to be on court.”

With third-seeded Ons Jabeur in the other half of the draw, Halep is favored to get back into the final.

First, though, she has to get past Anisimova — the last American in the tournament.

“I’m sure that I can play good tennis again. But it’s going to be a big challenge,” Halep said of her next match. “It’s quarterfinals at Wimbledon. I’m ready for it and I’m looking forward for it.”

