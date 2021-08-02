With evictions resuming, tenants scramble for assistance

More than 15 million people live in households that owe as much as $20 billion to their landlords, according to the Aspen Institute. As of July 5, roughly 3.6 million people in the U.S. said they faced eviction in the next two months, according to the U.S. Census Bureau’s Household Pulse Survey.

In Rhode Island on Monday, Gabe Imondi, a 74-year-old landlord, was in court hoping to get an eviction execution — the final step to push a tenant out of one of four housing units he owns in nearby Pawtucket.

Imondi said he and his tenant both filed forms for the billions in federal aid meant to help keep tenants in their homes but so far, he said, he hasn’t seen a cent of the state’s $200 million share.

A retired general contractor, Imondi estimates he’s out around $20,000 in lost rent since September, when he began seeking to evict his tenant for non-payment. The eviction was approved in January.

“I don’t know what they’re doing with that money,” Imondi said.

Meanwhile, Luis Vertentes was told by a judge he had three weeks to clear out of his one-bedroom apartment in nearby East Providence. The 43-year-old landscaper said he was four months behind on rent after being hospitalized for a time.

“I’m going to be homeless, all because of this pandemic,” Vertentes said. “I feel helpless, like I can’t do anything even though I work and I got a full-time job.”

Outside the courtroom, Katie Barrington, a case manager with Crossroads Rhode Island, a nonprofit housing and homeless agency, signed him up with a housing counsellor to help him secure a new home and enrolled him for federal rental assistance.

In Columbus, Ohio, Chelsea Rivera showed up at Franklin County court Monday after receiving an eviction notice last month. A single mom, she’s behind $2,988 in rent and late fees for the one bed-room apartment she rents for herself and three young sons.

The 27-year-old said she started to struggle after her hours were cut in May at the Walmart warehouse where she worked. She’s applied to numerous agencies for help but they’re either out of money, have a waiting list, or not able to help until clients end up in court with an eviction notice.

Rivera said she’s preparing herself mentally to move into a shelter with her children until her situation improves.

“We just need help,” Rivera said, fighting back tears. “It’s just been really hard with everyday issues on top of worrying about where you’re going to live.”

But there was more optimism in Virginia, where Tiara Burton, 23, learned she would be getting federal help and wouldn’t be evicted. She initially feared the worst when the moratorium lifted.

“That was definitely a worry yesterday,” said Burton, 23, who lives in Virginia Beach. “If they’re going to start doing evictions again, then I’m going to be faced with having to figure out where me and my family are going to go. And that’s not something that anyone should have to worry about these days at all.”

She was relieved to be told by an attorney she had been approved for assistance through the Virginia Rent Relief Program. Her court hearing was postponed for 30 days, during which time she and her landlord can presumably work things out.

“I’m grateful for that,” she said. “Just hearing, ‘Okay, we’re going to push it back 30 days, but we’re going to assist you still,’ … that’s another weight lifted off of my shoulders.”

Around the country, courts, legal advocates and law enforcement agencies were gearing up for evictions to return to pre-pandemic levels, a time when 3.7 million people were displaced from their homes every year, or seven every minute, according to the Eviction Lab at Princeton University.

Some of the cities with the most cases, according to the Eviction Lab, are Phoenix with more than 42,000 eviction filings, Houston with more than 37,000, Las Vegas with nearly 27,000 and Tampa more than 15,000. Indiana and Missouri also have more than 80,000 filings.

While the moratorium was enforced in much of the country, there were places like Idaho where judges ignored it, said Ali Rabe, executive director of Jesse Tree, a non-profit that works to prevent evictions in the Boise metropolitan area.

The non-profit represented renters in about 800 evictions in the past year, and only once was the moratorium enforced, Rabe said. Statewide about 1,500 people were evicted in the past year, she said.

“Eviction courts ran as usual,” she said.

That was much the way things played out in parts of North Carolina, where on Monday Sgt. David Ruppe knocked on a weathered mobile home door in Cleveland County, a rural community an hour west of Charlotte.

“We haven’t seen much of a difference at all,” he said. “We would still have evictions issued from the court and we would still serve them as if it happened pre-COVID.”

He waited a few minutes on the porch scattered with folding chairs and toys. Then a woman opened the door.

“How are you?” he asked quietly, then explained her landlord had started the eviction process. The woman told Ruppe she’d paid, and he said she’d need to bring proof to her upcoming Aug. 9 court date.

Ruppe, who has two young sons, said seeing families struggle day-after-day is tough.

“There’s only so much you can do,” he said. “So, if you can offer them a glimmer of hope, words of encouragement, especially if there’s kids involved. Being a father, I can relate to that.”

Associated Press writers Ben Finley in Virginia Beach, Virginia; Andrew Welsh-Huggins in Columbus, Ohio; Sarah Morgan in Cleveland County, North Carolina, Jim Salter in St. Louis; Philip Marcelo in Providence, Rhode Island, and Ed White in Detroit contributed to this report.

Chelsea Rivera, 27, stands outside Franklin County evictions court in Columbus, Ohio on Monday, August 2, 2021 as she awaits a hearing on an eviction notice filed against her last month. The single mom is behind $2,988 in rent and late fees for the one bed-room apartment she rented for herself and her three young sons. "We just need help," Rivera pleaded. Housing advocates fear the end of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium on evictions on Saturday July 31, could eventually result in millions of people being evicted. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins) Credit: Andrew Welsh-Huggins Credit: Andrew Welsh-Huggins

Landlord Gabe Imondi waits for proceedings to start outside an eviction hearing courtroom, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Providence. Rhode Island tenants facing eviction after the lifting of a federal moratorium on being ousted for unpaid rent plead their case in court. Imondi estimates he's out nearly $20,000 from renters who did not pay their rents since September. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Tiara Burton stands outside a courthouse in Virginia Beach, Va., on Monday Aug. 2, 2021, two days after a federal moratorium on evictions expired. Burton was facing eviction proceedings over unpaid rent but said that she was able to work things out with her landlord. An attorney representing her landlord told her that she had been approved for assistance through the Virginia Rent Relief Program and that her court hearing was postponed for 30 days. (AP Photo/Ben Finley) Credit: Ben Finley Credit: Ben Finley

Kate Barrington, a rent relief case manager from Crossroads Rhode Island, left, talks with Luis Vertentes, a tenant from East Providence, R.I., second from right, during a meeting prior to an eviction hearing, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Providence. Rhode Island tenants facing eviction after the lifting of a federal moratorium on being ousted for unpaid rent plead their case in court. Vertentes agreed to leave his residence, which he has not paid rent on in four months, in about three weeks. At right is landlord Roy Loiselle, second from left, is attorney Murray Gereboff. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

Luis Vertentes, a tenant from East Providence, R.I., center, and landlord Roy Loiselle, left, listen to attorney Murray Gereboff, right, during a meeting prior to an eviction hearing, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Providence. Rhode Island tenants facing eviction after the lifting of a federal moratorium on being ousted for unpaid rent plead their case in court. Vertentes agreed to leave his residence, which he has not paid rent on in four months, in about three weeks. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) Credit: Charles Krupa Credit: Charles Krupa

People from a coalition of housing justice groups hold signs protesting evictions during a news conference outside the Statehouse, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Attorney Michael Cassone, who files eviction notices on behalf of landlords and property managers, stands outside Franklin County evictions court on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. Housing advocates fear the end of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium on evictions Saturday July 31, could eventually result in millions of people being evicted. Cassone said the full impact is hard to predict because there's no much unspent rental assistance money still available. "Landlords want money," Cassone said. "They don't want empty apartments." (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins) Credit: Andrew Welsh-Huggins Credit: Andrew Welsh-Huggins

People from a coalition of housing justice groups hold signs protesting evictions during a news conference outside the Statehouse, Friday, July 30, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

A Raleigh call center worker with Legal Aid of North Carolina talks to a potential client on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Most messages intake workers receive are coming from those facing the threat of eviction. The nonprofit law firm says calls are only expected to rise as more residents receive eviction notices from landlords after the federal eviction moratorium expired at the end of July. (AP Photo/Bryan Anderson) Credit: Bryan Anderson Credit: Bryan Anderson