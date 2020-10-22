Ex-49er Dana Stubblefield sentenced to 15 years to life

According to a report by the Morgan Hill Police Department, the interview lasted about 20 minutes. She later received a text from Stubblefield saying he wanted to pay her for her time that day, and she went back to the house.

After raping her, Stubblefield gave her $80 and let her go, according to the report. The woman immediately went to police and reported the rape. DNA evidence matched that of Stubblefield, the report said.

Defense attorneys argued that there was no rape and that the woman consented to sex.

Allen Sawyer, one of Stubblefield’s trial attorneys, said the defense team was precluded from showing the jury strong evidence that would have supported the contention.

After the sentencing Thursday, Sawyer emphasized that the jury rejected two felony charges alleging that Stubblefield exploited a woman who was mentally incapable of providing consent to sex.

“We proved it, and the jury found that was not true,” Sawyer said. “That false narrative corrupted this trial from start to finish.”

FILE - This undated booking file photo provided by the Santa Clara County District Attorney shows former NFL football player Dana Stubblefield. Stubblefield was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, for raping a prospective babysitter at his Morgan Hill home five years earlier. (Santa Clara County District Attorney via AP, File) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited