Ex-Alabama player Miles indicted on capital murder charges

But prosecutors maintained there was ample evidence to pursue charges in the shooting, which happened early Jan. 15 on “The Strip,” a district of bars and restaurants near the Tuscaloosa campus. Testimony at the hearing last month indicated there had been some type of verbal altercation between the two groups.

The Turner Law Group, which is representing Miles, issued a statement Friday, saying they were disappointed by the decision to pursue capital murder charges “considering the evidence uncovered during our investigation and the obvious weaknesses in the government’s case brought to light during the preliminary hearing.”

Miles was a reserve on the Crimson Tide but an ankle injury sidelined him for the rest of the season. After he was charged in January, Alabama said he was "removed from campus" and the team.

During the February court hearing, Tuscaloosa Police investigator Brandon Culpepper testified that Miles texted Tide freshman basketball star Brandon Miller to bring him his gun. Police have said another player, guard Jaden Bradley, also was at the scene.

Neither Miller nor Bradley have been charged with anything. Both have continued to play as the No. 4 team in the country makes its way through the Southeastern Conference Tournament and will likely have good seeding in the NCAA Tournament.

"This whole situation is just really heartbreaking, but respectfully that's all I'm going to be able to say on that," Miller told reporters Wednesday in his first public comments about the case.

Harris’ mother told reporters last month that she is frustrated by the focus on basketball instead of her daughter's death. She said her daughter was a beautiful person who was trying to have a night out with friends when she was killed.

“She has a 5-year-old son that is still waiting for his mother to come home,” DeCarla Heard told reporters. “I want justice for my grandson.”

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25