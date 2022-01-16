Hamburger icon
Ex-Alabama QB Jay Barker charged with domestic violence

Tennessee authorities say former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker has been arrested on a felony domestic violence charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker, who is married to country music singer Sara Evans, was arrested Saturday on a felony domestic violence charge, Tennessee authorities said.

Barker, 49, was booked into a Nashville county jail early Saturday morning, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office website. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and placed on a $10,000 bond with a 12-hour hold because it was a domestic violence case. He was released Saturday night after posting bond.

Investigators did not immediately return a call from The Associated Press requesting details about the case. Barker did not answer a call from the AP and it was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment.

Barker is a Tuscaloosa, Alabama, sports radio talk show host. He led Alabama to the national championship in 1992. He won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the nation’s top upperclassman at the position and was fifth in the Heisman Trophy voting in 1994.

Barker led Alabama to a 35-2-1 record as starting quarterback.

This story has been corrected to show that Barker is a sports radio talk show host in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, not Birmingham, Alabama.

