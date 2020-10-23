Ex-boyfriend accused of killing pregnant Chicago woman, baby

“She conveyed to some of her friends that the father told her she would never make it to the end of her pregnancy,” said Deenihan, who also said the relationship between the two had ended prior to the shooting.

He also said that detectives were able to use technology to track a vehicle that arrived at the crime scene before the shooting and then leave a short time later. He said that led detectives to a man who told them that he drove Deering to and from the house that night. He said the man was not charged because there is no indication that he knew what Deering had done.

Jones, a Cook County probation officer, has two other young children who were home at the time but were not injured. Deenihan said Deering is not the father of those children. He also said Deering had no criminal record prior to the shooting and was a youth football coach.

Deenihan also confirmed reports that police found racist graffiti on the outside wall of the home of Jones, who was Black. He said police believe that Deering, who is Black, scrawled it there to “push detectives off the scent.”

Deering was scheduled to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.