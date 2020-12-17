Ex-chief says mayor told him to lie about Daniel Prude death

Singletary wrote in his notice of claim that he texted her Prude was “likely high on PCP” but that he updated her with additional information on April 13 when the medical examiner ruled Prude’s death was a homicide.

A city spokesperson, Bridgette Burch White, said in a statement that Rochester will “fully defend taxpayers against this frivolous suit.”

She added that Singletary’s version of events confirms Warren’s claim that the former chief never showed her body camera footage from the officers involved in Prude’s arrest and that she only saw it in August, when a city lawyer provided it to her.

Burch White said that was “a fact that Mr. Singletary refused to acknowledge until now.”

Singletary’s notice of claim, sent to the city on Dec. 3, was included Tuesday as an exhibit in the city council’s court petition seeking to enforce a subpoena for him to testify and provide documents for its investigation into Prude’s death.

Singletary didn’t specify the monetary damages he’s seeking from the city, but he noted that his Sept. 14 firing cost him the lifetime health benefits he would have received had he been allowed to retire on Sept. 29.

Also Tuesday, the city's public integrity office issued a report concluding that it found no ethical lapses in the way Warren or senior staff responded to Prude's death. Another probe, opened in April by the office of state Attorney General Letitia James, is ongoing.

Prude's death received no public attention until his family released police body camera video and written reports on Sept. 2 that they obtained through a public records request.

The video showed Prude, who had been having an apparent mental health crisis, handcuffed and naked with a spit hood over his head. An officer was shown pushing his face against the frigid ground while another officer pressed a knee to his back.

The officers held him down for about two minutes until he stopped breathing. He was taken off life support and pronounced dead a week later.

The news of Prude’s death sparked weeks of protests and calls for Warren to resign. The second-term Democrat has remained in office after pleading not guilty in October to an unrelated indictment alleging she broke campaign finance rules and committed fraud.

Meanwhile, Prude's family filed a federal lawsuit alleging the police department sought to cover up the true nature of his death.

In October, Rochester released emails that showed police commanders urged city officials to hold off on publicly releasing the body camera footage of Prude's death because they feared violent blowback if the video came out during nationwide protests over the police killing of George Floyd.

Deputy Chief Mark Simmons cited the “current climate” in the city and the nation in a June 4 email advising Singletary to press the city’s lawyers to deny a Prude family lawyer’s public records request for the footage. Simmons wrote he was concerned people would “misinterpret the officers’ actions and conflate this incident with any recent killings of unarmed black men by law enforcement nationally.”

Singletary, in his notice of claim, wrote that in light of Simmons’ email, city officials convened a staff meeting and that, on June 10, Warren’s communications director asked him to suspend work on the Prude body camera footage and focus on another matter instead.

___

