Ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid charged with DWI after crash

Charging documents say Reid told police he had just left work and was looking over his shoulder to see if he could merge onto the interstate when he hit a stalled vehicle on the shoulder of the road and then hit a second vehicle. Reid called 911 shortly after the crash, police said.

A Kansas City police officer who responded said he could smell alcohol and Reid's eyes were bloodshot and red, according to the documents.

The Chiefs said in a statement Monday the organization "remains steadfast in our concern for all who have been impacted by this tragic accident. Our prayers are focused on Ariel’s continued healing and recovery. The Chiefs are regularly in contact with the family’s designated representative during this challenging time.”

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters-Baker said in a statement that Missouri law limited the charges that could be brought against Reid given the evidence available, but said her office “will vigorously pursue these charges and Reid is not receiving any favorable treatment from Kansas City police or the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.”

The family's attorney, Tom Porto, told the Star the charges were “absolutely appropriate under the circumstances. The prosecuting attorney and police department engaged in an extremely thorough investigation that ended with the appropriate charge.”

Britt Reid, the Chiefs' former linebackers coach, underwent surgery after the crash, which happened the week before the Chiefs played in the Super Bowl. He did not accompany the team to the game in Florida.

He was placed on administrative leave after the crash and his contract was allowed to expire, ending his employment with the Chiefs.

