Ex-Chiefs assistant Britt Reid to enter plea in crash

Court records show Reid was driving about 84 mph (135 kilometers per hour) shortly before the collision and had a blood-alcohol level of 0.113 two hours after the crash, police said. The legal limit is 0.08.

Reid, who underwent emergency surgery for a groin injury after the crash, was placed on administrative leave. His job with the team ended after the Chiefs allowed his contract to expire.

The Chiefs in November reached a confidential agreement with Ariel's family to pay her ongoing medical treatment and other expenses.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL