Ex-Chiefs assistant Reid to be sentenced in drunken crash

Reid had a blood-alcohol level of 0.113% two hours after the crash, police said. The legal limit is 0.08%.

Reid's attorney, J.R. Hobbs, asked in a sentencing memorandum that Reid be placed on probation, noting he had publicly apologized and was remorseful.

Ariel's family opposed the plea deal and wanted Reid be sentenced to the maximum of seven years.

Reid underwent emergency surgery for a groin injury after the crash. The Chiefs placed him on administrative leave, and his job with the team ended after his contract was allowed to expire.

This is not the first legal issue for Reid, who graduated from a drug treatment program in Pennsylvania in 2009 after a series of run-ins with law enforcement. His father was coach of the Philadelphia Eagles at the time.

The Chiefs reached a confidential agreement with Ariel's family in November to pay for her ongoing medical treatment and other expenses.