Trump honors football coach Holtz as 'one of the greatest'

“I’m even prouder to receive it from President Donald Trump," said Holtz, who added that Trump was the "greatest president in my lifetime”

A graduate of Kent State, Holtz also served seven years as an officer in the U.S. Army Reserves.

The West Virginia native was among speakers at this year’s Republican National Convention, offering Trump a strong endorsement while attacking the president’s Democratic rival, Joe Biden. In his remarks, Holtz called Biden a Catholic “in name only.” Biden is a practicing Catholic.

Notre Dame’s president, Rev. John I. Jenkins, later issued a statement admonishing the former coach for using the university’s name in his remarks, saying it “must not be taken to imply” that Notre Dame endorses Holtz’s views, any candidate or any political party. Jenkins also admonished Holtz for questioning the “sincerity” of Biden's faith.

Trump announced the week after Holtz's convention speech that he would honor the retired coach with the medal.

“Wherever Lou went football glory followed," Trump said at a ceremony that included about 30 people, most of whom did not wear masks. Holtz disclosed on Nov. 19 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Holtz is one of several sports figures Trump has awarded the Medal of Freedom during his time office.

Others include former NFL Hall of Famer and Minnesota Supreme Court Justice Alan Page, Olympic track and field athlete and former Rep. Jim Ryun, golfer Tiger Woods, businessman and motorsports icon Roger Penske, Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach, pro basketball greats Bob Cousy and Jerry West and baseball legends Babe Ruth and Mariano Rivera.

Former college coach Lou Holtz, speaks after President Donald Trump awarded him the medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Washington. Holtz had a storied 34-year coaching career that included winning the 1988 national title at the University of Notre Dame. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

Former college coach Lou Holtz listens to President Donald Trump speak before being awarded the medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, in the Oval Office at the White House, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Washington. Holtz had a storied 34-year coaching career that included winning the 1988 national title at the University of Notre Dame. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump speaks during a ceremony to present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former football coach Lou Holtz, in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Credit: Evan Vucci Credit: Evan Vucci