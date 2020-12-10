Ex-cop charged with making false 911 call about Black youths

Details about the incident have not been released by State Police, who closed their investigation without filing charges. Sprague reopened an investigation amid pressure from activists and community leaders who sent a petition with more than 700 signatures to her office in September.

“I am encouraged by this, but it is only one brick in a much larger house that still needs to be built in this country, to treat Black Americans equally and to create a justice system that works for everyone,” Nicole Hylton-Patterson, director of the Adirondack Diversity Initiative, said in a statement.

Attorney Matthew Melewski, speaking for the petition organizers, said the group is pleased that McKown has been charged, but “we are alarmed if he was not charged with a felony, because that suggests he will continue to possess and potentially endanger others with firearms.”