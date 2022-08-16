Ex-cop who testified against friend avoids prison for Jan. 6

During his sentencing hearing in federal court in Washington, Fracker apologized for his actions.

“Yes, I was there with someone else. Yes, I was there because I trusted him based on lies, but he didn’t tell me how to act that day. I acted on my own, and for that I apologize,” Fracker told the judge.

Prosecutors said they wouldn’t have known that Robertson destroyed two cellphones containing incriminating videos and photos taken on Jan. 6 without Fracker’s cooperation. His testimony also helped prosecutors “establish Robertson’s corrupt intent" to obstruct the congressional proceeding without having to rely on Robertson's social media postings, prosecutors wrote.

Fracker is the first Jan. 6 defendant to be sentenced for a conspiracy conviction and the first defendant to be sentenced after getting a cooperation deal with prosecutors.

Rocky Mount, a town of roughly 5,000 residents about a four-hour drive southwest of Washington, fired Robertson and Fracker after the deadly riot.

Robertson and Fracker are among roughly 850 people who have been charged with federal crimes for their conduct on Jan. 6. More than 350 of them have pleaded guilty, mostly to misdemeanor offenses, and more than 230 have been sentenced.

