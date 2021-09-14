Ex-Detroit police chief enters governor race amid protest

He nodded as supporters chanted, “Chief Craig.”

As for the disruption on the island park, Craig said a “small group of paid protesters did nothing. What they did is reinforce why we need change.”

Asked about his statement that the demonstrators were paid, Craig said he did not have evidence of that, but that he believed it.

“The message is: I’m winning,” he said. “I got the message out anyway.”

Craig was critical of Whitmer, saying the first-term governor “has been more focused on political science rather than actual science.” She has come under GOP criticism for ordering capacity restrictions and mask requirements to curb the spread of COVID-19, which has contributed to more than 20,000 deaths in the state. She lifted the rules in June, citing vaccinations and other factors.

Craig also predicted support for his campaign from outside southeast Michigan, saying: “I will resonate with those folks up north or on the west, because I’m authentic, I’m a leader and I’m blue-collar. I know what hard work looks like. Nobody’s ever given me anything.”

Rodericka Applewhaite, a spokeswoman for the state Democratic Party, said it “objectively was not a good morning" for Craig, who also planned stops in Flint and Grand Rapids after the rocky start.

“Disruption or no, Michiganders are the ones who lose here,” she said. "For months they’ve gone without answers from the Detroit Dodger on the integrity of our elections, his refusal to speak out against criminalizing abortion, his willingness to condemn the insurrection and every other issue he’s avoided for flashy national cable interviews. Michiganders deserve better.”

Six other Republicans have created campaign committees: Army veteran Austin Chenge, Bob Scott, Ryan Kelley, a real estate broker who organized protests against the governor’s coronavirus orders, pastor Ralph Rebandt II and Articia Bomer. Also running is Evan Space, who has no committee.

___

Eggert reported from Lansing, Michigan.

Caption James Craig, a former Detroit Police Chief, announces he is a Republican candidate for Governor of Michigan amongst protesters on Belle Isle in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Caption James Craig, a former Detroit Police Chief, shakes hands with supporters after announcing he is a Republican candidate for governor of Michigan in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Caption James Craig, a former Detroit Police Chief, announces he is a Republican candidate for Governor of Michigan in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Caption James Craig, a former Detroit Police Chief, announces he is a Republican candidate for Governor of Michigan in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Caption James Craig, a former Detroit Police Chief, shakes hands with supporters after announcing he is a Republican candidate for governor of Michigan in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Caption James Craig, a former Detroit Police Chief, leaves after announcing he is a Republican candidate for Governor of Michigan amongst protesters on Belle Isle in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Caption James Craig, a former Detroit Police Chief, is led from a news conference after announcing he is a Republican candidate for Governor of Michigan amongst protesters on Belle Isle in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya

Caption James Craig, a former Detroit Police Chief, announces he is a Republican candidate for Governor of Michigan amongst protesters on Belle Isle in Detroit, Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) Credit: Paul Sancya Credit: Paul Sancya