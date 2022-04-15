Ex-EPA head Scott Pruitt to run for US Senate in Oklahoma

In a brief interview with The Associated Press on Friday, Pruitt said he “led with conviction in Washington, D.C." and chalked up the criticism against him as resulting from leading an agency that was the “Holy Grail of the American left."

“And I made a difference in the face of that," Pruitt said. “I think Oklahomans know when the New York Times and CNN and MSNBC and those places are against you, Oklahomans are for you."

Pruitt will face a crowded GOP primary field seeking to replace Inhofe, 87, who shook up Oklahoma politics with his announcement that he would step down in January, just two years into his six-year term. Ten Republican hopefuls have filed to run for the seat, including U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, former Oklahoma House Speaker T.W. Shannon, Inhofe's longtime chief of staff Luke Holland, state Sen. Nathan Dahm and Alex Gray, former chief of staff of the National Security Council under Trump.

Former U.S. Rep. Kendra Horn was the only Democrat to file for the seat by early afternoon on Friday, the final day of the three-day candidate filing period.

Because of Inhofe's announcement, both of Oklahoma's Senate seats are up for grabs this cycle. Sen. James Lankford is seeking another six-year term. Lankford will face Tulsa pastor Jackson Lahmeyer and Joan Farr in the GOP primary. Five Democrats, a Libertarian and an independent also filed this week to seek that seat.

The most competitive House race is expected to be for the open 2nd Congressional seat in eastern Oklahoma being vacated by Mullin. At least 13 candidates, 12 Republicans and an independent, have filed for that post.

All of the statewide elected offices are up for grabs this cycle, including governor and lieutenant governor, as well as 24 of the 48 state Senate seats and all 101 state House seats.