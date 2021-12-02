Maxwell jurors hear expert testimony about sexual predators

Rocchio she had evaluated hundreds of child sexual abuse victims, though she has never interviewed any of Maxwell's accusers.

The psychologist told the jury that abusers often groom their victims in a progression that includes giving presents, building a sense of trust and gradually introducing more sexualized talk and touching. Victims often don't come forward right away, she said.

Before the trial, Maxwell's lawyers tried unsuccessfully to block Rocchio's testimony, saying it didn't have enough scientific grounding.

After she took the stand, defense lawyer Jeffrey Pagliuca suggested that some things she described as grooming — such as giving gifts, taking children to special places or paying them attention — could also be innocuous.

He recalled, for example, his grandfather taking him to the Bronx Zoo as a child.

“I'm assuming he wasn’t taking you there for sexual abuse,” Rocchio retorted.

Simply being nice to someone isn't grooming, she said, “in the context of a healthy and normal relationship.”

