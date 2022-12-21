Ex-Harvard coach, dad acquitted in admissions bribery case

Defense attorneys said the Zhao boys were exceptional students and athletes — both ranked in the top 20 nationally as fencers in high school — who didn’t need any help getting into Harvard and excelled when they got there.

In his closing argument, Brand’s attorney called it an “alleged crime in search of a victim,” saying prosecutors provided no evidence the teens took slots for more qualified recruits. Attorney Douglas Brooks said that if Zhao wanted to bribe Brand, he could have done so with a bag of cash. Instead, Zhao purchased the home in his own name and paid Brand’s bills using his own checks.

“The government’s bribe theory makes no sense,” Brooks said. “There are fingerprints everywhere. It is the exact opposite of trying to cover everything up.”

Prosecutors alleged that Brand began taking bribes from Zhao amid personal money struggles. In exchange, Brand agreed to recruit Zhao’s sons to the fencing team to give them a leg up in the cut-throat admissions process, prosecutors said.

“His boys don’t have to be great fencers. All I need is a good incentive to recruit them,” Brand wrote in a 2012 message to another man that was shown to jurors. In another message, Brand wrote that Zhao’s older son would be his “no 1 recruit” as long “my future” is “secured.”

Federal authorities’ investigation into the alleged scheme was prompted by a 2019 Boston Globe story that revealed that Zhao brought Brand’s three-bedroom home in Needham, Massachusetts, for almost $1 million — nearly double the home’s assessed value at the time — before Zhao’s younger son was admitted to Harvard and joined Brand’s team. The sale was so bizarre that city assessor wrote in his notes at the time: “MAKES NO SENSE.” Zhao never lived in the home and sold it for a steep loss 17 months later.

Brand used the money from that sale to buy a $1.3 million condo in Cambridge and Zhao paid more than $150,000 to a high-end contractor Brand hired to renovate it, according to prosecutors. Zhao, the CEO of a telecommunications company, made a slew of other payments for Brand to help cover bills, his son’s college tuition and other expenses, prosecutors alleged.

“Zhao didn’t want to leave his sons’ admission to chance,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Mackenzie Queenin told jurors in her closing argument. “He wanted to grease the skids.”