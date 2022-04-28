Ex-Idaho lawmaker accused of raping intern takes the stand

Both charges carry a maximum penalty of up to life in prison.

Before von Ehlinger took the stand, Judge Michael Reardon rejected a motion from the defense attorney suggesting von Ehlinger should be acquitted on all charges.

The lawyer, Jon Cox, said there wasn’t sufficient evidence — based on the statements that Doe made to Anne Wardle, the nurse who examined the intern after the alleged rape — that Doe adequately resisted von Ehlinger’s advances.

“I would submit that there’s no testimony from Ms. Wardle that (Doe) did nothing other than make excuses for why she didn’t want to do it," Cox said. “I don’t think that rises to the level of being against her will — she didn’t say, 'Don’t do that, I don’t want that.'”

But Ada County Deputy Prosecutor Katelyn Farley said Cox was mischaracterizing the testimony, noting that Wardle and investigators testified that Doe told them she said no.

Farley also said the testimony showed that von Ehlinger was much bigger than Doe, carried a gun, physically pulled her onto a couch and carried her into the bedroom and that she resisted in several ways.

The judge rejected that motion and referred to additional testimony from Wardle.

“As I have heard the evidence it appears to me there is sufficient evidence of use of force — statements about her jerking her head back and hitting the wall causing an appreciable bruise," Reardon said.

Doe testified on Wednesday, haltingly describing the moments the assault began, before abruptly leaving the witness stand.

“I can’t do this,” the she said, quickly walking out of the courtroom.

The judge gave the prosecuting attorneys 10 minutes to find her to determine if she would return and resume her testimony.

When she did not, Reardon told the jurors they had to “strike (Doe’s testimony) from your minds as if it never happened,” because the defense could not cross-examine her.

Combined Shape Caption Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger looks on as the defense asks questions of a witness during the second day of testimony in his rape trial at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (Brian Myrick/The Idaho Press-Tribune via AP, Pool) Credit: Brian Myrick Credit: Brian Myrick Combined Shape Caption Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger looks on as the defense asks questions of a witness during the second day of testimony in his rape trial at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (Brian Myrick/The Idaho Press-Tribune via AP, Pool) Credit: Brian Myrick Credit: Brian Myrick

Combined Shape Caption Former Idaho State Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger stands as the jury enters the courtroom after a break during the second day of testimony in his rape trial at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (Brian Myrick/The Idaho Press-Tribune via AP, Pool) Credit: Brian Myrick Credit: Brian Myrick Combined Shape Caption Former Idaho State Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger stands as the jury enters the courtroom after a break during the second day of testimony in his rape trial at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (Brian Myrick/The Idaho Press-Tribune via AP, Pool) Credit: Brian Myrick Credit: Brian Myrick

Combined Shape Caption Former Idaho State Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger looks on from the defense table during the second day of testimony in his rape trial at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (Brian Myrick/The Idaho Press-Tribune via AP, Pool) Credit: Brian Myrick Credit: Brian Myrick Combined Shape Caption Former Idaho State Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger looks on from the defense table during the second day of testimony in his rape trial at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (Brian Myrick/The Idaho Press-Tribune via AP, Pool) Credit: Brian Myrick Credit: Brian Myrick

Combined Shape Caption Deputy prosecuting attorney, Katelyn Farley confers with a colleague during a break in testimony on the second day of the rape trial of former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (Brian Myrick/The Idaho Press-Tribune via AP, Pool) Credit: Brian Myrick Credit: Brian Myrick Combined Shape Caption Deputy prosecuting attorney, Katelyn Farley confers with a colleague during a break in testimony on the second day of the rape trial of former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (Brian Myrick/The Idaho Press-Tribune via AP, Pool) Credit: Brian Myrick Credit: Brian Myrick

Combined Shape Caption FILE - State Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, listens during a hearing at the Idaho Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on April 28, 2021. The trial for the former Idaho lawmaker accused of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern began on Monday, April 25, 2022, with attorneys asking potential jurors about their political leanings and whether they saw news stories about the case. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, File) Credit: Darin Oswald Credit: Darin Oswald Combined Shape Caption FILE - State Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, listens during a hearing at the Idaho Statehouse in Boise, Idaho, on April 28, 2021. The trial for the former Idaho lawmaker accused of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern began on Monday, April 25, 2022, with attorneys asking potential jurors about their political leanings and whether they saw news stories about the case. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, File) Credit: Darin Oswald Credit: Darin Oswald

Combined Shape Caption Defense attorney Jon Cox makes arguments during the second day of testimony in the rape trial of former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (Brian Myrick/The Idaho Press-Tribune via AP, Pool) Credit: Brian Myrick Credit: Brian Myrick Combined Shape Caption Defense attorney Jon Cox makes arguments during the second day of testimony in the rape trial of former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger at the Ada County Courthouse, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (Brian Myrick/The Idaho Press-Tribune via AP, Pool) Credit: Brian Myrick Credit: Brian Myrick