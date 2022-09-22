Ex-Illinois cop charged in 2020 fatal shooting of Black man

Williams was wounded and Stinnette, who prosecutors said had committed no crime, was killed.

An expert analyzing the trajectory of the bullets was able to determine the location of Salinas and the trajectory of his bullets, Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said in the statement.

Salinas surrendered to authorities on Thursday and a judge ordered that he be held on $350,000 bond, prosecutors said. Second-degree murder carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and manslaughter carries a maximum term of five years. If Salinas is convicted of both charges, the sentences would run concurrently.

Douglas Zeit, an attorney who represented Salinas in court on Thursday, declined to comment when reached by phone.

Williams has been charged with aggravated fleeing. She turned herself in to authorities as well and a judge ordered that she be released on a $50,000 recognizance bond.