Ex-jihadi bride asks UK for forgiveness, aims to return home

Addressing Johnson, she said: “I think I could very much help you in your fight against terrorism because you clearly don’t know what you’re doing.”

Begum, who wore a gray tank top and a baseball cap, rather than the black clothes and hijab in which she was once seen, said she had been misled into thinking she was going to Syria to live in an “Islamic community” and didn't commit violence.

“At the time I did not know it was a death cult,” she said.

Begum said she was willing to face terrorism charges in Britain and would prove her innocence in court.

“If you really think I did do this, why don’t you bring me back and put me on trial, and hear my side of the story,” she said. “I am willing to go to court and face the people who made these claims and refute these claims, because I know I did nothing in IS but be a mother and a wife.

“The only crime I committed was being dumb enough to join IS.”

Health Secretary Sajid Javid, who revoked Begum’s citizenship when he was Britain’s interior minister, said the decision had been both legal and “morally right.”

“I won’t go into details of the case, but what I will say is that you certainly haven’t seen what I saw,” he told ITV’s “Good Morning Britain” show.

“If you did know what I knew, because you are sensible, responsible people, you would have made exactly the same decision — of that I have no doubt.”